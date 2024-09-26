This Friday, video game fans will finally be able to purchase FC 25, which will be available on all consoles. But before launching the simulation, take a look at the best training courses on this work!
Whatever your level in FC 25, choosing the right training can change your life! Depending on your playing style, the players you use or your opponent, you will be able to cope more easily if you use the right device! A quick overview of the best training courses on the new game from Electronic Arts.
The former FIFA world champion RocKyy recently shared his design for Ultimate Team 25. The Frenchman opts for a 4-2-2-2 with two defensive midfielders and two attacking midfielders. A balanced formation that will allow you to explode in attack with its multitude of offensive players!
For ball control lovers, the 4-4-2 seems to be the best option. Perhaps the most balanced pattern in the game and one with which you can be dangerous! Consider lining up two complementary attackers to remain formidable up front!
Just like in real life, the 5-4-1 is a very difficult formation to detect! In Ultimate Team, your cage will be a real fortress if you opt for this formation. We advise you to prefer fast full-backs, who could overflow from your side. Because if the 5-4-1 is very effective defensively, you will need more resources to create chances!
Wingers, attacking midfielders, double pivots, strikers and full-backs who can go forward: what more could you ask for? This year, the 4-2-3-1 is probably one of the favourite patterns of the FC 25 players. As balanced as the 4-4-2 and as dangerous as the 4-3-3, this formation is an excellent compromise to have a team with a good defensive base and multiple attacking solutions!
Finally, the last device we recommend: the 3-5-2. In this training, you will need fast pistons capable of multiplying efforts. These two players will be the most important in your XI. It is up to you to select them carefully!
In this pattern, you will also have a two-man attack, with a supporting number 10. Their double pivot of defensive midfielders will be important, protecting their rearguard, which consists of only three players.
FIND THE LATEST NEWS ON EA FC 25
#formations #game
Leave a Reply