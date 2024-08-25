There is less than a month left before the release of EA Sports FC 25! And Lamine Yamal’s overall rating for this new version has already been leaked! Find out in this article. Spoiler alert, it’s disappointing.
A starter for FC Barcelona at 16, a winner and revelation of Euro 2024, a Champions League quarter-finalist with Barça, and yet Electronic Arts was clearly not impressed with Lamine Yamal’s performances.
For its new version, FC 25, the American developer would have given the Catalan winger a score of 80. This according to FGZNews very informed about the latest football video games.
The most popular mode in FIFA, back then in FC 24, was none other than Ultimate Team. A mode in which players take on the appearance of a map, with various statistics noted.
As for Yamal, his future attributes should not be too high. Apart from a relatively interesting speed and dribbling (82), his shooting score would be average (74), the same goes for his passing quality (75), not to mention his physique (48) and his defense (23).
Lamine Yamal will surely improve these scores significantly if he continues his exceptional progress as in recent months.
