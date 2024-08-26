EA FC 25: Kylian Mbappé’s score was leaked in the new version of the game and it is once again one of the best

The launch of EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner and the first leaks about the cards of the most anticipated players are already starting to emerge! Among the revelations, Kylian Mbappé’s is one of the most anticipated. As we get closer to the release date, social media is full of rumours and leaks, and it seems that the French striker’s rating is already in circulation.
At the moment, what we can know is from the hand of FGZNews very informed about the current state of football video games, who has managed to leak some of the best cards in the game, among which we find this one of the French star Kylian Mbappé, with an average of 91.
As was the case last year, Kylian’s card is one of the most expensive in the game, and is probably one of the most expensive in all of Ultimate Team, especially due to his speed and shooting.
According to the image, Mbappé’s golden card, for the first time wearing the Real Madrid shirt, will have an average of 91 pointsprobably the largest in the game, although this remains to be confirmed. With a speed of no less than 97the French will have 90 shooting80 passing, 92 dribbling, 36 defense and 78 physicality.
Being a more than established player, it is rare that this card will evolve much during the season, but, being already one of the best forwards, they are sure to release versions that greatly improve this base card of the good Kylian Mbappé.
