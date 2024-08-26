There’s less than a month left before the release of EA Sports FC 25! And Jude Bellingham’s overall score for the new version has already been leaked! Find out in this article. Spoiler alert, it’s one of the best in the game
At 21 years old, he is one of the best young footballers in the world, a starter for Real Madrid and the English national team, coming off an amazing last season in which he was named the best player in La Liga and the best young player in the Champions League.
In addition, if that were not enough, he has already won the Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy, both in 2023, as well as the Laureus trophy for best sportsperson in 2024.
In his first season as a merengue he was able to play an impressive number of 42 matches, scoring 23 goals and giving 13 assists.
For that reason, for its new version, EA Sports FC 25, the North American developer would have given the English playmaker a score of 90. This according to Fut Scoreboardvery informed about the latest football video games.
For many detractors, the statistics in the video game for the English player could be somewhat inflated, but the reality is that last season he had an extraordinary increase in terms of his projection for being part of Real Madrid, in addition, his good records justify it and is that playing so many games and having those numbers for an attacking midfielder are quite impressive.
Bellingham He is a footballer with many virtues and any club in the world would definitely want him in their ranks. His market value of 180 million euros and his performance in the White House and the national team are a reflection of his great performance.
Being so young and with a lot to give yet, his score could continue to increase in the coming years.
