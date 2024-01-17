The wait is almost over for Ultimate Team fans: the announcement and promotions relating to EA FC 24's “Team of the Year” are about to arrive. This year, moreover, previews emerge about the players selected for the men's team, revealed in advance by some rumors on social media. EA FC 24's “Team of the Year” event celebrates the best players of 2023, rewarding them with upgraded cards and some of the highest stats in the game. Fans had the opportunity to vote for their ideal team from a shortlist previously announced by Electronic Arts, for both men's and women's teams.

🚨TEAM OF THE YEAR FC 24 🇦🇷 Messi 🐐

🇳🇴 Haaland

🇫🇷 Mbappe 🐢

🏴:

🇧🇪 KDB

🇪🇸 Rodri

🇵🇹 Dias

🇳🇱 VVD

🇫🇷 Theo

🇳🇱 Frimpong

🇧🇷 Alisson #fc24 pic.twitter.com/n7surzPs03 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) January 16, 2024

EA has in fact confirmed that for the first time Ultimate Team players will also have a female TOTY team, in addition to the usual male team. Furthermore, the previews suggest the inclusion of an “Honorable Mentions” team and an Icons team. In past years, forwards, midfielders and defenders selected through voting were gradually released into packs before the entire squad was available. There is usually also a vote for the 12th man, giving players the chance to choose one of the stars who came close to being selected for the main team, giving them an upgraded card. This practice could also be repeated in the EA FC 24 edition, even if at the moment there are no official confirmations.