As time goes by, the conversation of bringing advertising to console games becomes more and more prominent. Although reports have stated that Xbox and PlayStation plan to introduce commercials in free-to-play games, this information has not been confirmed. Now, to this conversation is added EA, who have revealed how they would come to implement commercials in their home experiences.

Through its shareholders’ meeting for the last quarter of the fiscal year, Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronics Arts, spoke about the possibility of integrating advertising into his console games, something I would do, as long as a suitable way of doing it is found. This was what he commented:

“What we have seen in general in entertainment media and even in games, particularly on mobile devices, is that there is a place for advertising when it is done well.”

Although these statements do not confirm EA’s intention to implement advertising in its console titles, it is a change of heart on the part of the company. As you may remember, last year a report emerged indicating that this company had precisely the idea of ​​integrating commercials into its games. Although this rumor was denied at the time, it seems that the opinion of the troops has changed a bit.

Editor’s note:

Of all the companies in the industry, EA would be one of the first to integrate advertising into its games. Of course, the question is how, a very complicated task that many are trying to answer.

Via: GamesSpot