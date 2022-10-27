EA has confirmed it won’t be stopping distribution of physical products across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Reports have emerged that EA would no longer distribute physical games in German-speaking countries, according to its latest annual report.

However, it seems this was misinterpreted as EA confirms this is incorrect.

“We have not stopped physical distribution of our games in Germany, Austria or Switzerland and players will continue to be able to buy our games from retailers across the region,” reads a statement from EA sent to Eurogamer.

“Recent reports stating otherwise are an inaccurate reflection of disclosures made in EA Germany’s statutory financial statements.”

This means players can still buy physical games in these countries.

As German site Games Wirtschaft reported, EA is undergoing a “restructuring” in the region, as per the company’s latest annual report.

The article also notes that the task of EA’s Cologne branch was previously “import, export, distribution, sale and manufacture of products of any kind related to videos, video games, computer software”. This has now been updated to say “provision of services related to videos, video games, computer software and interactive entertainment”.

EA’s latest major release, FIFA 23, scored the series’ largest ever number of players at launch and is a key physical release for the company globally. It would certainly be a surprise if physical distribution was halted.