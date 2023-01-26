EA and Motive’s Dead Space remake will have a New Game Plus mode included on its release.

The Dead Space team has kept details on this new mode fairly brief so far, but has confirmed it will come with a Level 6 Advanced Suit (nice), New Phantom Variant Necromorphs (scary) and, perhaps most interestingly, a secret ending (ooh ).

This secret ending will more than likely link to the “Reunion” trophy that Vikki reported on last week. To get this achievement, players will need to “see the alternative ending on any difficulty mode”.

Along with this secret ending, I am also very curious about what exactly these new necromorphs will be like. Especially given that the developers themselves have admitted they struggled to play this remake at night with headphones because, in their words, “it’s just too fu*king scary.”

Thankfully, there is not too much longer to wait until we can fully immerse ourselves in all the horrific joys found on board the Ishimura, as the Dead Space remake releases as soon as tomorrow, 27th January.

On its launch, it will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Be warned, however, as there have already been several leaks and spoilers making the rounds online, so if you are keen to keep this release as much of a surprise as possible, tread carefully when searching sites like Reddit.