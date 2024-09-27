Although many of us fondly remember titles like The Simpsons: Arcade and The Simpsons: Hit & Runthe biggest success of this series in the world of video games is The Simpsons: Tapped Out for mobile devices. After a decade on these platforms, EA has confirmed the closure of its servers next year.

Through an official statement, it has been confirmed that the servers of The Simpsons: Tapped Out will come to an end on January 24, 2025. Before that, on October 31, 2024, the experience will disappear from the iOS and Android digital stores, and at this time it is no longer possible to spend real money on this game. This is what was said about it:

“To our dear fans: We have made the difficult decision to end Tapped Out. In-app purchases have been disabled and the game will be removed from app stores on October 31, 2024. You will be able to continue playing until January 24, 2025, at which point the servers will be shut down and inaccessible. to TSTO. The decision to end our twelve-year journey is an emotional one. Together with our partners at The Simpsons™ and The Walt Disney Company, we’ve loved bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how each of you have built your own beloved versions of Springfield. It’s been an extraordinary journey and we’re grateful to have been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters, and, including today’s final farewell, 1,463 quest lines. As our journey comes to an end, we offer our sincere thanks to you, the players, who have made all of this possible.”

The Simpsons: Tapped Outnow known as The Simpsons: Springfieldcame to iOS devices in 2012, and a year later to Android. In just two years he managed to raise more than 130 million dollarspositioning itself as one of EA’s greatest successes in the mobile market. However, the title’s popularity has declined in recent years, and it seems that the company is no longer willing to spend the resources needed to keep this experience afloat.

Remember, The Simpsons: Tapped Out will come to its final end on January 24, 2025.

I played at the time The Simpsons: Tapped Outand was very similar to FarmVille and all those management games that were popular on Facebook. This took a while to happen. While these types of experiences were popular 10 years ago, today they are a dying breed.

Via: EA