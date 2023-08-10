AE has announced the next wave of games that will lose their servers. As noted on the online service shutdown support page of AEthe publisher plans to shut down the servers of Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno and dead space 2 before the end of the year. The servers of crisis 3 will be closed on September 7, while the servers of Dante’s Inferno and dead space 2 They will close on December 8.

AE released a remaster of crisis 3 in 2021, along with crisis and crisis 2. Unfortunately, each game in the remastered trilogy of crisis It is exclusively for a single player, with no online multiplayer component. Although Crytek announced in 2022 that it was working on crisis 4News about the next installment in this otherwise dormant franchise has been scant.

These are the three most recent games for which AE is shutting down server support in 2023, as earlier this year, the company announced that it was shutting down servers for Kingdoms of Amalur, Shadows of the Damned, Syndicate and Warps. While last October, AE announced that it was shutting down a handful of servers for some of its older titles, the most notable of which was the beloved Mirror’s Edge of 2008.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It’s hard, I know, but there are times when you have to let the past go, I wish I had the same conviction when it comes to throwing away things that I no longer use :…(