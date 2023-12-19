Electronic Arts modified the logo and the typical graphics of Frostbite Enginein a move which however symbolizes the intention to act more profoundly onorganization and the positioning of the engine in the industry.

Developed by DICE and used mainly in the Battlefield series, the Frostbite Engine has established itself, over time, as a rather versatile graphics engine, also used for several other productions within the various EA teams, such as Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, as well as being applied to numerous sports titles.

As we can see, the new logo (below) still has a hand as a symbol, but in this case it is decidedly more “human” compared to the stylized version before (above the news), as well as some variations in the writing.