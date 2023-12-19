Electronic Arts modified the logo and the typical graphics of Frostbite Enginein a move which however symbolizes the intention to act more profoundly onorganization and the positioning of the engine in the industry.
Developed by DICE and used mainly in the Battlefield series, the Frostbite Engine has established itself, over time, as a rather versatile graphics engine, also used for several other productions within the various EA teams, such as Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem, as well as being applied to numerous sports titles.
As we can see, the new logo (below) still has a hand as a symbol, but in this case it is decidedly more “human” compared to the stylized version before (above the news), as well as some variations in the writing.
The idea behind this rebranding it's representing “the collaborative relationships that transform Frostbite from the inside out,” according to EA.
This means that Frostbite is probably destined to still be widely used by teams within Electronic Arts and perhaps even more so than before. With each use, the software is probably enriched with new functions and features, which transforms the basic engine in a collaborative.
The next big test for Frostbite should be Dragon Age Dreadwolfthe new chapter of BioWare's RPG series which is in development on this software.
