The UK government blocked the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsofta result that undoubtedly delights sony after the CEO of PlayStationJim Ryan will spend months waiting for this result. However, not all companies in the video game industry are so interested. He CEO of AEAndrew Wilson, gave his own opinion on the matter.

“This is a question I get asked a lot, and it turns out I’m almost never allowed to answer it,” Wilson said in a question-and-answer session after EA’s latest earnings call. “What I would say is that I don’t know what will happen to Activision and Microsoft. We remain the largest partner of MicrosoftI think we’re the number one publisher on their platform, so whether or not that deal goes through is not really relevant to us overall.”

In general, Wilson spoke about the future of the industry and, in particular, about acquisitions. In recent years we have seen more and more acquisitions, with Microsoft acquiring Obsidian, Bethesda and Mojang, Embracer Group acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and several others, while PlayStation bought Insomniac, Bluepoint Games, and Bungie.

“In the long term, will there be consolidation in the industry? Will there be a broader consolidation in entertainment? If I were to predict the long term future, I would say that it will almost certainly happen at some level. I would love that [EA] had the scale to be a major consolidator in that space. I think we have tremendous assets with respect to the future of entertainment. But right now, we are indifferent to whether [la adquisición de Activision Blizzard por parte de Microsoft] is carried out or not”.

Interestingly, Wilson mentions that he wants AE be in a similar position to acquire studies. Last year it was reported that Amazon was interested in acquiring the company, but this was quickly denied. After the story, Wilson claimed that AE is in a position to be “the largest independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment” in the world, so it may be intent on growing further rather than being absorbed by another publisher.

Although the United Kingdom blocked the acquisition of Microsoftso much Microsoft as Activision Blizzard they go ahead to try to reverse the decision. Immediately after the verdict, Activision He declared the blockade “a disservice to the citizens of the United Kingdom” and has since hired the former lawyer for Queen Elizabeth II and Boris Johnson to fight the blockade. Whether either man manages to reverse the decision remains to be seen.

Via: The Gamer