Rumors about the successor to the Switch grow every day. Although we have already heard a lot of information about its components, possible games, screen, and more, it is still unknown what type of third party support it will have. Well, in a recent question and answer session, the CEO of EA was questioned before this new console, and noted that some of the company's biggest franchise properties could come to the Switch 2.

As part of a meeting for the financial results of the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, was questioned about the possibility of seeing more of the company's games on the next Nintendo console. While he did his best to give truth to some of the rumors we've heard, he did mention that the company is willing to bring some of its most popular franchises to the Switch's successor, since more powerful hardware has always been beneficial for EA and its games. This is what he said about it:

“What I would say is that to the extent that platforms over the course of the last 20 years have come out and offered improved CPUs, GPUs, memory, battery life, and screen resolution, to the extent that those things have happened, where we can offer greater immersion to our players, particularly in our biggest franchises like FC, Madden, Battlefield and Apex, that has generally been very good for our business. The ability for our players to really experience our games at the highest level has generally served us very well. So without commenting on Nintendo or Switch, I would just say that new platforms are good for us, when new platforms offer new CPU, GPU, memory, battery life and screen resolution, that is generally a plus for our wallet particular of games and the community that plays them.”

As you may remember, rumors have indicated that the Switch 2 will have a power similar to the PlayStation 4, something that Wilson could well be referring to on this occasion. While series like EA Sports FC and Apex Legends are already available on the Switch, there is no sign of Madden, Battlefield, or any of the new Star Wars installments. Thus, The CEO could be signaling that these more demanding titles could well make their way to Nintendo's next console.

Having the support of third party companies is extremely important. This was one of the reasons for the failure of the Wii U, and a factor that helped the success of the Switch during its early years. At the end of the day, it has been proven that, while the technical power of a console is important, What really includes the studies is the number of units sold. If the Switch 2 boasts similar numbers to its predecessor, then it is more than certain that EA and more will bring their games to Nintendo's platform.

With this, EA revealed net bookings of $2.37 billion and net income of $1.945 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, driven largely by EA Sports FC exceeding expectations. The company currently projects full-year revenue to reach between $7.4 billion and $7.7 billion.

What matters here is how much the Switch 2 sells. While technical capabilities similar to the PlayStation 4 will help developers achieve better quality ports, it has been proven that as long as there is a market, studios like EA will be willing to take their games to new platforms.

Via: IGN