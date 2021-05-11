In recent days, rumors and information regarding Battlefield 6 have not stopped appearing on the networks. Specifically, yesterday there was a massive leak that revealed a multitude of details related to the new installment of the DICE franchise, among which it was highlighted that it would have a dynamic climate or improved destruction.

In addition, yesterday the official Battlefield account on Twitter also hinted when the official presentation of Battlefield 6 would take place, and today not only has this information been confirmed, but the same has also been done with some of the Battlefield 6 rumors that have come up lately.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of @EA announced that the next @Battlefield will be revealed in June as a true next-generation game: He said to expect:

– Epic scale

– All-out warfare

– Game changing destruction pic.twitter.com/aFfx6AeZXR – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 11, 2021

Some Battlefield 6 rumors confirmed

As we can see thanks to Geoff keighley, boss of The Games Awards or Summer Game Fest, the CEO of Electronic Arts has confirmed this afternoon that the announcement of Battlefield 6 will take place next June, so it is most likely that we will see the new title of the franchise on the move during EA Play 2021.

New alleged leak of Battlefield 6 reveals the audio of the trailer with which the game will be presented

What’s more, Andrew Wilson has also confirmed other Battlefield 6 rumors During today. Specifically, the CEO of EA has said that in this new installment we can expect large-scale maps, total war, and destruction capable of changing the game completely.

For now, we will have to wait to see if all this information shared by Andrew Wilson turns out to be as spectacular as it sounds, but there is no doubt that, if true, we will possibly find ourselves before one of the first titles that really take advantage of the new generation of consoles.