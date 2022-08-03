Andrew Wilsonthe CEO of Electronic Artscommented on rumors about one possible acquisition emerged a few months ago. While not giving a precise and definitive answer on the matter, thus leaving the doors open to all possibilities, Wilson stated that EA currently “could not be in a stronger position” and that it is the “largest independent publisher in the world”.

In May, a report published by Puck and corroborated by Kotaku stated that EA had sought to merge with NBCUniversal and entered into negotiations with potential buyers, including Disney, Apple and Amazon, for an acquisition.

During the last meeting with the shareholders, the CEO of EA initially said that he would not comment on “rumors and speculations from some small newspaper”, later adding that “EA is in an incredible position” and will soon become “the largest independent developer and publisher of the world’s interactive entertainment “.

“In a world where gaming is becoming more and more important to the lives of Generation Z and Alpha, I don’t think we could be in a stronger position than where we are now as an independent company, ”added Wilson.

“Our goal, my goal as CEO of this company, is to take care of our people, our players and our shareholders. And if ever there is a way to do it differently than now, I, of course. , I have to be open to this eventuality. But I would like to tell you that today we feel very, very confident and excited about the future. ”

Just a few hours ago Electronic Arts unveiled the financial data of the last fiscal quarter, recording excellent results and revealing the arrival of a “big IP”.