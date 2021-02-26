Electronic Arts is giving a lot to talk about in recent weeks. The arrival of Codemasters and the cancellation of Anthem Next have been several of the latest news, to which Gaia joins, one more project that will not see the light either. As reported Bloomberg, the game has been canceled in line with the recent policies applied by EA, that wants to prioritize the quality of its products and not repeat releases with performance problems like Mass Effect Andromeda.
Gaia was mentioned for the first time in 2015 by the American company, and although not much data was given, it was assured that the initial phase of development was already underway. In the summer of 2020, EA published a teaser in which we could see several seconds of footage from the video game in which Gaia was described as “A highly ambitious and innovative new game that puts power and creativity at your fingertips.”
EA cancels Gaia after six years of work from Motive Studios
Gaia was led by Jade Raymond, a veteran in the video game industry who was instrumental in the development of games for the Assasins Creed or Watch Dogs franchises during his time at Ubisoft. In 2015 Raymond joined EA to spearhead open world projects to become market leaders. Gaia was going to be the first and Motive Studios – responsible for the acclaimed Star Wars: Squadrons – was created for its development. However, in 2017 the studio was taken over by EA and Motive was commissioned to collaborate on Star Wars Battlefront II that same year. In 2018 Raymond left EA and Gaia underwent a full reboot that will ultimately be left in a mere attempt to save a doomed project.
