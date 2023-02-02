According to a Bloomberg media report, AE just canceled a game that was not announced yet. According to these reports, it was a single player video game that expanded the universe of Titanfall and Apex Legends. Apparently it would be the long-awaited sequel to the fps with mechas.

Sources indicate that the game canceled by EA was known as Titanfall Legends. This was being directed by Mohammad Alavi, who worked on both Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the original Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately he left the company at the beginning of 2022, leaving the project aimless.

50 employees were working on this title, so now the company is looking for new positions for them. Those who do not join another project will have to be fired, but they will be given their due compensation.

In the past, Respawn Entertainment along with EA have hinted that they plan to explore more than titanfall. Perhaps Legends was what they were referring to, but unfortunately we will no longer see it arrive. Now we just have to wait to see if the franchise ever shows signs of life again.

What else are EA and Respawn currently working on?

EA and Respawn are preparing the long-awaited sequel: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This will be the sequel to Fallen Order and will continue the saga of Cal Kestis, the fugitive jedi. At the moment very little is known about its history, but it seems that we will once again be hunted by the galactic empire.

It was recently announced that this sequel had its release delayed by six weeks. It is now expected to arrive on April 28, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Being a new generation title, it is expected to use its technologies to the fullest while making us all feel like Jedi knights. Are you waiting for it?

