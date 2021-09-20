After reaching an agreement with Warner Media, EA acquires the mobile developer for 1.4 billion dollars.

Among the growing number of video game players, there is a large sector dedicated exclusively to mobile. Users who, beyond being interested in new generation consoles or the latest bombshell, prefer to play with their smartphone during their free time. EA has realized the importance of mobiles in the video game market, and that is why, after several talks with Warner Media, has bought Playdemic, creators of titles like Golf Clash.

With Playdemic, EA expands its portfolio of mobile servicesAfter proving his worth in the mobile sector with a game that has more than 80 million downloads globally, EA has acquired the developer for $ 1.4 billion, as already agreed with Warner Media. In this way, Playdemic is integrated into the EA portfolio together with more than 18 mobile services, which encompass genres such as sports, casual gaming, and lifestyle titles. From EA’s perspective, its CEO, Andew Wilson, states that “with Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts we are excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile video games to audiences around the world.”

This news is also celebrated by Playdemic, whose director encourages the Golf Clash community with the possibilities of collaboration with EA: “I am proud to bring the incredible talent that exists at Playdemic to EA’s business, for both of us to continue to build on the incredible success of Golf Clash and create new games, which we believe can be even more successful in entertaining and engaging audiences to world level “.

In this way, the acquisition of Playdemic by EA broadens the horizon of the FIFA developer a little more for make mobile a great playground. For the moment, no future projects confirmed that arise from this collaboration, but it is clear that EA intends to squeeze the smartphone market to satisfy that audience that is furthest from the powerful news of the video game world. Something that is achieved with all kinds of proposals, both those that EA will offer in the coming years and with the classic card initiatives such as Pokémon TCG Live, which will soon reach mobile phones.

