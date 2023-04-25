EA has called on the internet to avoid posting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoilers after an apparent leak of the game ahead of its release.

Copies of Respawn’s upcoming action sequel appeared to get into the hands of people four days before its 28th April release date – and of course story spoilers hit the internet soon after.

“No spoilers!” read a tweet from the EA Star Wars account.

“We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers.

“And remember, BD is watching!”

Here’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s story trailer for a look at what’s going on.

Developers of the game are having their say, too.

“Please, friends, don’t spoil the game,” tweeted Respawn senior writer Pete Stewart.

“We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all.

“I know a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us it’s REALLY disheartening to see as well.

“Be kind, y’all.”

Andy McNamara, global director of integrated comms for shooters and Star Wars at EA, also weighed in.

“Please be respectful of the experience for others,” he said.

“Be safe out there Jedi.”

While these sorts of leaks are entirely expected, you may want to batten down the hatches on social media if you’re hoping to go into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoiler-free. In the meantime, check out Eurogamer’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview to get a handle on the game.