As revealed through social networks, EA is sending a survey to find out if there is interest on the part of the players for more remakes of dead space.

The titles that Electronic Arts is contemplating are the two main installments in the series, dead space 2 and dead space 3.

This survey follows the traditional format of five options, which are Not Interested, Somewhat Interested, Somewhat Interested, Very Interested, and Quite Interested.

It is likely that after the success of the remake of the first game in the series, the company is evaluating whether it is worth doing the same process with subsequent installments.

After the work of Motive Studio and the reception that the new version had, it was to be expected that EA would be interested in more remakes of dead space. In addition to the company, not a few players are interested in enjoying more of this great series.

Fountain: EA.

Obviously, we cannot know how the voting is going in this poll. This is to collect data necessary for the Electronic Arts board to make decisions and take the next step.

In social networks there is no shortage of those who say that this is a great opportunity to correct some problems in the third main game of the saga. Especially narrative but first its remake must come true; EA has the final decision.

How well did EA’s Dead Space remake fare?

Regarding sales, things went very well for dead space of ea. According to the report by the NPD Group, which registers the sale of video games and consoles in the United States, this title managed to be among the best sellers of January 2023.

This is how he came in second place and only surpassed him Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from Activision. At the moment the sales figures of the game worldwide are not known; we have to wait.

Regarding the ratings that the game has received, they have been quite good. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are tied, as they have an average of 89/100 on Metacritic.

On the other hand, the PC one has an 87/100 in the same place, which in any case is very satisfactory. The ratings provided by the users follow similar patterns, which is another reflection of the good work done with this title.

In addition to dead space We have more video game information at EarthGamer.