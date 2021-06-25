The first two Syndicate and Ultima Underworld will be discontinued from the CD Projekt store.

GOG, the store from the creators of Cyberpunk 2077, is known for offering an extensive library of Classic PC games available to everyone. A list of products that, shortly, will lose two true gems of Electronic Arts. And is that EA asks GOG to withdraw 4 of their classic PC games available in the store, which will not be available for purchase from next week. What games are we talking about? Well, nothing more, and nothing less, than the first two Syndicate and Ultima Underworld.

Four games in total, between Syndicate, Syndicate Wars, Y Ultima Underworld 1 + 2, which will cease to be sold from Monday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST), and which are currently available with discounts of 74%. As confirmed by the GOG itself, shared by TechRaptor, the withdrawal of these games is due “at the request of their publisher”, Electronic Arts, which has not explained the reasons behind this withdrawal.

With this, people who want to enjoy with these PC classics at GOG They must buy them before this Monday, or they will only have the Origin route to obtain them. Of course, GOG confirms that anyone who owns the games in your library prior to retirement, you will retain and you can download them later No problem.

Most likely EA has requested its withdrawal so that the titles are only accessible from your own digital store from PC, Origin, although we repeat, the company has not confirmed the reasons behind its decision. We will be aware of a possible communication from EA, and in the meantime, we remind you that the 6 free PC games with Prime Gaming are already known in July, and in this other article we offer you 6 titles to play for free this weekend of week.

