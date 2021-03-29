EA has announced a next-gen golf game called EA Sports PGA Tour.

The company said EA Sports PGA Tour, which is built using the Frostbite engine, will include many of the world’s most famous courses, and lets you play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf. But it didn’t say which courses or golfers, and didn’t say when the game will come out.

It did say it had signed a long-term deal with the PGA Tour, so this amounts to EA getting back into golf games at a time when rival publisher 2K signed a long-term deal of its own with Tiger Woods for PGA Tour 2K.

A decade ago, Tiger Woods was the face of the successful PGA Tour series back when it was developed and published by EA. 16 games were released as Tiger Woods PGA Tour with him on the cover, until Woods’ career waned and his private life repeatedly hit the headlines.

By 2011, EA seemed to have grown tired of the golf star – initially giving him “the benefit of the doubt” for PGA Tour 13 before dropping him in favor of Rory McIlroy. Without Woods on the cover and in the title, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour was the first and only game to star Woods’ replacement before EA gave up on the series and the brand took a prolonged break – until now.

“EA Sports and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said EA Sports chief Cam Weber.

“Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedExCup.”

EA Sports PGA Tour is being developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon, maker of EA’s Madden series.