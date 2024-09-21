Electronic Arts (EA) is betting everything on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its video games. This was made clear at a shareholders meeting held on September 17, 2024, where it showed off an interesting concept.

Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards and responsible for other initiatives, shared a four-minute video featuring a presentation by Mihir Vaidya showing the technology in action.

Vaidya, who is EA’s strategy leader, chaired the panel ‘From imagination to creation’and showed how a video game could be created using voice commands. It consisted of a maze made of cardboard boxes, which was located on the sea.

As the video progresses you can see how he makes it more complex by having several routes and floors. Then he adds a couple of well armed and equipped characters. All of this is implemented with commands.

The action of this videogame presented by EA and built with Artificial Intelligence is in first person, and this makes it a First Person Shooter. When you shoot your weapons or throw grenades, the maze begins to destroy itself, which adds more challenge.

All because the floor and walls are being destroyed, to the point that there is a risk of falling into the sea. Many members of the press and analysts praised the use of AI as saving the process of coding games.

“Make it more epic.” ⁰EA Chief Strategy officer Mihir Vaidya demonstrates how EA plans to super-charge user-created game content with AI in this concept video “Imagination to Creation” from EA’s Investor Day event in NYC today. pic.twitter.com/sgBnawF7rK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 17, 2024

🚨EA UNVEILS AI SYSTEM FOR INSTANT GAME CREATION Electronic Arts has unveiled a futuristic AI system that could revolutionize game development. Their “Imagination to Creation” concept allows users to create and modify games instantly using simple voice commands – no coding… pic.twitter.com/I7ESEXnyag — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 20, 2024

Others highlighted that it was a step forward in software customization. But not everyone was convinced by Electronic Arts’ use of Artificial Intelligence. Especially artists and designers who see their jobs at risk, and who point out that AI should not replace human creativity.

There were those who criticized Electronic Arts for not having been creative in resorting to a labyrinth of cardboard boxes. Apparently, this presentation generated mixed opinions.

Among other news about Electronic Arts we have more videos and screenshots of Dragon Age: The Veilguardas well as additional details of EA Sports FC 25.

