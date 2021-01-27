EA has announced Full Circle, the new studio behind the next Skate game.

Full Circle is based in Vancouver, Canada, and is led by Daniel McCulloch, former head of Xbox Live at Microsoft.

EA said Deran Chung and Cuz Parry, two of the creators of the original Skate games, have joined Full Circle to work on this new entry in the series.

“The fans wished Skate back into existence and we want them involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond,” McCulloch said.

The Full Circle logo.

“We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle. We’re all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. And, we’re looking for more developers to help us build compelling worlds for players to explore. “

EA announced the new Skate in June 2020 a decade after Skate 3 came out. We don’t know anything about the game yet, although the news of the new studio is in part a hiring drive.

The opening of Full Circle means EA has three significant developers in Vancouver: EA Sports, Full Circle and Respawn Entertainment, as well as EA’s central creative and technology teams.