Electronic Arts (EA) announced the development of a new title in the shooter saga Battlefield, rival of Call of Duty, which is will launch for the first time for cell phones And it’s separate from Battlefield for PC and consoles, due out in late 2021.

The resounding success of the free video game Call of Duty: Warzone , which recently reached the figure of 100 million players, mobilized the American company to develop the next game of your franchise with “epic dimensions”.

Almost without official data, this great leap that EA promises invites us to think that the successor to Battlefield V will incorporate new mechanics, new technologies and that it offers a wider world to the player.

Tom Henderson, a well-known person in the industry, recently commented on Twitter about the interest of the American production company: “Battlefield News; They have increased their interest in Battle Royale due to the success of Warzone. There is no confirmation of a BR in the next Battlefield yet, but it could. Are EA and DICE planning an F2P Battlefield experience? “

This rumor could also lead to the idea that Battlefield VI would have a free experience, known as “free to play”, focused on the graphic power of the new PlayStation 5, Xbox One X / S and PC consoles.

This same leaker went for more and was encouraged to publish a supposed sketch that shows the extreme weather conditions to which Battlefield VI players will be plunged. For example, a tornado could be triggered on the map and this will create various changes to the gameplay cycle.

The first of the Battlefields in mobile version

On the other hand, the first person shooter game will also be available in cell phones and tablets to compete with the greats of the segment: Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite, among others.

The video game developers DICE and Industrial Toys are involved in the project to be launched on the market in 2022, as revealed by EA on its website.

The company announced that it will be “a completely different game” from the one it is designing for PC and consoles, which will be available later this year. That’s how it is a standalone title “created from scratch” with a specific design for mobile devices.

Battlefield V was inspired by World War II.

The DICE and Industrial Toys video game “is entering the testing phase,” so EA indicated that it expects to give more details “soon.”

At the moment, the developer reported that can be played “anywhere” and that it will offer a “unique skill-based experience.”

Recently, the company announced the creation of the first game of Apex legends for mobile, which will also be independent and will open its first regional closed betas this spring.

