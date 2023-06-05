EA Sports and Nike Virtual Studios have announced a new partnership that includes the addition of Nike’s .SWOOSH virtual creations, aka NFTsin future EA Sports games.

EA announced the news in a post on your blogwriting, “Nike’s new partnership with EA SPORTS will seek to build new immersive experiences and unlock brand new levels of customization within the EA SPORTS ecosystem.”

For the moment there are no precise details on how these NFTs will be used within EA’s games, but a short .SWOOSH Twitter video showed a little bit of what fans can expect.

.SWOOSH uses the Polygon blockchain to secure Nike’s virtual creations and the example in the video above shows a black football helmet with the Nike logo. The helmet appears on a sort of digital card indicating when it was purchased and the unique ID of the “virtual creation”.

This means that the object is unique and tied to a specific person and, theoretically, could be used in a future Madden game. The video also shows soccer balls, which seems to indicate that this game could integrate with EA Sports FC (which we remember will be the new name of the series formerly known as FIFA).

The NFTs they are not particularly appreciated by a good portion of gamers. In any case, EA is not the first major gaming company to focus on them. Square Enix, for example, is aiming for blockchain and NFTs in the future.