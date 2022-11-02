As we have reported, Electronic Arts and Marvel have recently signed a new agreement for the development and publication of three video gameswhich also includes an Iron Man game. Laura Miele, COO of EA, discussed the deal, saying that working on a licensed IP should help broaden the audience that EA will have access to and grow your user base.

Speaking during Electronic Arts’ latest earnings briefing, Miele pointed out how the previous licensing agreement with Disney for Star Wars it proved to be a great success in terms of increasing users in the EA ecosystem, and the same could happen for the agreement with Marvel.

“Millions of people have turned to EA to play the new Star Wars games, and more than 40% of these players continued to play to other games in the EA catalog, “Miele said.” So we see adding licensed IPs as a pretty meaningful engagement model for our community as we grow, “Miele said.

Iron Man will be developed by EA Motive, creators of Dead Space Remake

The executive added, “We see this licensed IP as an incredibly important component to expand, diversify and enlarge our network to bring new players “to EA.

Regarding the deal with Marvel in particular, Miele stated that EA is “thrilled” to work alongside Marvel on its new projects. Miele said EA feels confident it can develop “meaningful content” for those gamers who are Marvel fans. The deal with Marvel goes beyond a simple transactional relationship, Miele said, recalling that EA and Marvel have a “creative partnership” and they will develop the games together.

“We encountered a great success in the past and we don’t expect anything different for the future with Marvel, “said Miele.

We leave you to ours news of official presentation of the agreement between EA and Marvel which confirms that Iron Man will be the first of three Marvel games produced by EA.