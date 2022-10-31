Some time ago it was confirmed that EA Motive is working on an Iron Man game for consoles and PC. Now, today it has been confirmed that this collaboration between those responsible for FIFA and Marvel has taken a big step. Through a statement, it has been revealed that they are already in planning at least three titles based on the characters from the comics.

According to a special announcement, the new collaboration between EA and Marvel will result in at least three action games, each with an original story in the world of Marvel. This was what Laura Miele, director of operations at EA, commented:

“We are longtime fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is an extraordinary time for our developers, as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will deliver exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions as they dress up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this superhero is known for.”

We’re thrilled to announce a multi-title collaboration with @Marvel to develop action adventure games for consoles and PC! Each game will be their own original story set in the Marvel universe.💥 Learn more: https://t.co/ON6xo3FDLN pic.twitter.com/ZQSiOLaF1R — Electronic Arts (@EA) October 31, 2022

For his part, Jay Ong, executive vice president of Marvel Games, added:

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class gear that can take our characters on heroic journeys like never before, and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us do just that. We pride ourselves on being creative and enthusiastic collaborators with developers so that they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The Motive team is just getting started on their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for gamers to learn more in the far future.”

One of these three projects is the Iron Man game by EA Motive. At the moment it is unknown what the other two titles are. However, the possibility that we will see single player experiences that are in charge of the best teams in the company is not ruled out. In related topics, you can learn more about the Iron Man title here. Similarly,Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will it arrive in 2023?

Editor’s Note:

Taking into account the failure of Marvel’s Avengers, it is very likely that Marvel Games only wants single player games at the moment. While EA’s multiplayer experiences haven’t been the best in recent years, titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order they have made it clear that the company can still make great singles player experiences.

Via: EA