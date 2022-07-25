Electronics Arts and Juventus today announced a new multi-year partnership that will see Juventus return to the popular EA Sports football video game series starting from FIFA 23, out September 30th. This partnership will see EA Sports become Juventus’ sport video gaming partner, with an integration into the game that will feature the Juventus stadium, Allianz Stadium, along with the club’s logo and kits. In addition to the partnership with the club, former footballer Claudio Marchisio will join as FUT Hero and current player Dušan Vlahović will be an ambassador of FIFA 23. Marchisio is known for having become a Juventus club legend and a fan favorite starting from the club’s youth teams, winning more league titles. The Heroes of FUT are some of the most memorable players to have walked the pitches, now encapsulated in new in-game items that represent the highlights of their careers.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus,” said David Jackson, VP Brand of EA Sports FIFA. “This phenomenal club means a lot to us and our fans and will allow EA Sports to continue to offer the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond. “Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer, added:” We are proud to be back alongside EA Sports. The partnership with EA Sports goes beyond the concept of traditional partnership, together in the shared project of looking to the future, talking to the new generations, riding the wave of new trends, urban culture and lifestyle. We chose EA Sports to take it one step further because it is a partner that shares our vision and our ambitions. We are happy to take this path with a brand that stands out for its originality, uniqueness and innovation, such as Juventus. “Fans will be able to experience Juventus’ latest inclusion in the entire ecosystem. EA Sports FIFAincluded FIFA Mobile And FIFA Online.