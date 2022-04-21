As expected of annual series, sooner or later EA and Codemasters were going to reveal the next title in the Formula 1 series. today has been officially confirmed F1 22racing simulator that will be available next July.

Through a trailer, the British company revealed F1 22which will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store and Origin, next July 1, 2022. This is the description of this project:

“Enter the new era of Formula 1 with F1 22, the official video game of the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship 2022. Get behind the wheel in a new season with redesigned cars and new rules that redefine race day, test your skills at the new Miami International Autodrome and enjoy the glamor and glitz of Formula 1 with Vida F1. Plus, put your talent to the test among the iconic palm trees of Florida in the 19 challenging turns of the dynamic new Miami International Speedway and hit the ground running with the arrival, for the first time, of Sprint racing.”

Along with myTeam and Career modes, which have new features, split-screen local multiplayer, and F2, the online multiplayer, will be introduced Life F1, a place where you can show off and appreciate supercars, clothing, accessories and everything that this game has for all fans of this sport. As if that were not enough, this installment will also have support for VR through Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

F1 22 It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on July 1. Pre-orders are now open, and if you opt for the Champions Edition, you’ll be able to access this title three days early. In related topics, here you can check our review of F1 21.

Via: EA