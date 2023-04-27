Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing tomorrow across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Along with a now customary day one patch, the team at EA has additionally stated it will be releasing several more patches for the game in the “weeks ahead”, begging the question – is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actually ready for launch?

In a brief update, EA said players can expect patches that will fix bugs, improve the game’s performance and add more accessibility features in the weeks following Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s launch.

The language used by EA and early reports from some reviewers have left some fans wondering whether the game needed longer before launch, rather than arriving with issues that need to be subsequently ironed out.

Here’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s final trailer.

In our own review, Chris noted that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s technical issues are “less catastrophic” that its predecessor’s (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), however, he stated “things can still get pretty rough at the seams.”

During his review, he experienced items, including but not limited to hands and hair, regularly clipping through surfaces. He also noticed “some frantic pop-in and cloak-flapping when coming in and out of cutscenes”, and was victim to one particularly “hard” crash during his playthrough (which was on PlayStation 5).

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it! Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will: -Fix bugs

– Improve performance

— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

Chris is not alone in experiencing these issues. While many others have largely praised Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there is no escaping the multiple reports of crashes, framerate drops and stuttering.

YouTube channel Skill Up said that, while it believes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is “a great game”, players should “absolutely avoid” it for now on PC.

“It struggles to maintain 40 fps on a 2080ti/3700x and my 4090/5950x cannot maintain a solid 60 fps. There’s also a game breaking audio bug atm that ruins every cutscene. There’s a PC patch planned for the 28th. Recommend waiting until the impacts of that patch are confirmed,” the channel shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, RPG’s James Gallizio said in their eyes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a already a contender for Game of the Year, but currently it is “incredibly demanding, to the point where even a 7700X has drops below 60 FPS at 4K due to a CPU bottleneck”.

“I had a great experience with the PC I reviewed it on, but it’s hard to ignore despite how much I enjoyed the game,” they shared.

Others have also reported crashes while playing through the game.

I ended up kinda pausing my playthrough of Star Wars Jedi Survivor after about seven hours due to some pretty nasty pre-patch technical issues. Hoping everything is in ship-shape by the time the game comes out. It seems fantastic, but it crashed for me on PC quite a lot. —Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) April 26, 2023

See also The Elder Scrolls V - Skyrim has a mod that introduces the Nemesis system of Middle-earth



Hopefully EA’s promised patches will be released in a fairly timely fashion, and whatever issues do remain following its day one patch will be minor in the grand scheme of things.

Look out for Digital Foundry’s analysis soon.