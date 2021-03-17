After a long wait, starring several delays, It’s official when EA Play will arrive Microsoft subscription service on PC. It has been constantly speculated that the wait that remained was short, but it was also somewhat obvious given that time passed and no concrete news was given about his arrival. Now it is confirmed that EA Access is coming to Xbox Game Pass PC tomorrow.

Microsoft’s website, Xbox Wire, has provided all the information on this link that will add to Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers the catalog offered on EA Play. It is something that has been waiting for a long time, and that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers had been enjoying themselves on Xbox consoles. Now that new games have been announced to arrive in March, to which Bethesda games have been added, Xbox Game Pass is once again being heard and confirms the inclusion of EA Play also on PC.

On this occasion it was Wario64 who provided us with the information published on Xbox Wire with the link to the Xbox blog, confirming that EA Access will arrive on Xbox Game Pass PC tomorrow. With that, «Over 60 of EA’s biggest and best PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed ​​Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield , Madden NFL, Command & Conquer and The Sims ». With this, games that console users do not have access to because they are exclusive to PC are added, giving them a special value, as happens with Xbox Game Pass.

It seems that the coincidence with the launch of Star Wars Squadrons is what would have led to the final announcement, although it may be more the game that has coincided with a date that has been in the works for some time. To this, speculation about the sum of FIFA 21, will make the interest in the Xbox Game Pass PC subscription greater, if possible. To this, remember that other advantages of EA Play subscribers are added, such as being able to enjoy the free trial periods that are offered, as well as the additional discounts. All the benefits of being an EA Play subscriber, adhered to the Xbox Game Pass PC subscription.

And after that long wait that had many subscribers in suspense, it finally concludes after confirming that EA Access will arrive on Xbox Game Pass PC tomorrow. With this, subscribers have to follow a series of steps that they have facilitated from the blog. You have to download the new version of the Electronic Arts application. In it, you have to link the Xbox account you have, and when detecting that you are subscribers of Xbox Game Pass PC, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will be given access to all the benefits of the Electronic Arts service.

Finally, the solution to this new advantage for Xbox Gama Pass subscribers requires installing the EA Play app. However, to be able to have access to more than 60 games that will be added to those already offered by Microsoft’s service, it is not that it is too big a problem. Starting tomorrow, touch enjoy all the benefits of EA Play as an Xbox Game Pass PC subscriber.