L’ethanol E85 is a fuel for petrol carwhich in Europe can also be found at distributors’ columns at attractive prices: it is composed 85% from bioethanol and only one 15% petrol. L’ethanol has a chemical formula (CH3CH2OH) rich in oxygen and, thanks also to this, a much cleaner and more complete combustion of fuels of fossil origin, such as to make i waste gases rich in water vapourwith very low presence of carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide (NOx).

Can ethanol be used in petrol engines? With what benefits?

Ethanol can be used in all engineseven in those originally fed a gas thanks for details inhibitory additives of oxidative processes.

The use of ethanol brings a notable performance increase as it contains within it about the 30%by volume, of oxygenwhich also guarantees a significant drop in temperatures.

The octane number is equal to 108which makes it possible to drastically reduce the occurrence of detonation.

Can “pure” ethanol be used in petrol engines?

Technically, for those wishing to use ethanol pure due to a stoichiometric ratio of 9:1one is recommended carburetion richer by about 30% compared to gas conventional. The fact that it is 108 RON implies the possibility of working with higher compression ratioshigher ignition advance and/or a higher boost pressure.

The balance between these parameters is one driver’s choicewhich decides to take this path depending on whether you are faced with a naturally aspirated or supercharged engine: there are those who prefer to raise the compression ratio with the same boost pressure, those who choose to work with higher ignition advances, etc.

Everyone has them own preferences and, in the face of long and costly experiments, the solutions adopted are hardly confessed.

How is ethanol obtained from cereals?

The criticisms leveled at the bioethanolobtained from the processing of cerealsis related to the use of products potentially suitable for human consumption used instead in the making of fuel.

Someone rightly observes that these cereals could be used for feed the poorest people on earthbut it is also true that it would be enough to use le more rationally wasted resources daily by the richest countries on the planet. The solutions to this problem of an ethical nature can however be different.

WASTE FROM THE PRODUCTION OF WINE and GRAPPA to produce ethanol fuel

Glis are also used to extract ethanol waste deriving from the production of wine and grappapurchasing alcohol which for various reasons cannot be used in these supply chains.

Thus it is recycled recycled a “waste” to produce greener and cleaner fuel.

Less cultures can also be employed “ethically attackable” and faster in growth (algae, plants that adapt to infertile soils).

Percentages and 3 types of ethanol E5, E10, E85

Different percentages of blending between gasoline and ethanol allow to have 3 types of fuel Ethanol based: E5, E10, E85 as summarized in the table below.

E85 ethanol composition

Ethanol E85, why isn’t there in Italy?

Despite the bioethanol in Europe is distributed on a large scaleproduced with a rational use of waste from the food industry and derived from the so-called “biomass” in Italy it is difficult to find it at the distributor.

But if you are interested in trying theE85 ethanol contact your Magigas distributor.

References: Magigas SpA Via Cafaggio 23 – 51100 Chiesina Montalese (PT)

Tel: 0573.479666 – email: [email protected]

Comparison of ethanol and gasoline

ETHANOL GAS Density (Kg/l) 0.79 0.75 Brute formula C2H6O CnH2n+2 Lower calorific value (Kcal/Kg) 6,400 10,300 Octane number 113 95-98 Stoichiometric ratio 9 14.7

E85 Ethanol dispenser

Watch the video on E85 ethanol, explanation from minute 2’16”

Italy has always shown itself to be attentive, perhaps more than other European nations, al “ethical” problem of biofuels but this path has never been taken, that is to say to spread its use also on the columns. Probably, as some speculate, maybe not undermine certain balances related to fuel producers?

Ethanol is one of the “biofuels” that have been discussed again with Mr stop to petrol and diesel thermal cars planned for the year 2035 by the EU with the Italian proposal to also use i biofuels as ethanol, biodiesel, methanol and bioethanol for internal combustion engines for which sale in Europe will also be permitted beyond 2035 with the exclusive use of e-fuel as required (and accepted by the EU) by Germansto.

Read other articles,

👉 Automotive technique

👉 Understeer

👉 All about speed change

👉 All about automatic transmission

👉 TECHNICAL SHEETS

👉 Technical features

👉 All about the turbocharger

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK