Despite the food additive E415 at first glance it may not tell you anything, we are talking about an omnipresent substance in industrial food, better known as xanthan gum. It is a thickener used in several foods and it is often a gluten substitute.

Recent research developed by a team of scientists from theNMBU in collaboration with l‘University of Michigan and several other international partners showed that food additive E415 attacks the human microbiota.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Microbiology.

E415 attacks the human microbiota: some research details

“We have been surprised how well human gut bacteria have adapted to this additive since it was introduced into the modern diet just fifty years ago.“Said the NMBU researcher Sabina Leanti La Rosa.

When it was first introduced, xanthan gum was thought not to affect us as it was not digested by the human body. However, the new study shows that the additive still affects the bacteria that live in our gut. And these bacteria are important for our health and well-being.

“The gut bacteria we studied show genetic changes and rapid adaptation to allow them to digest this particular additive“, Explained the professor Phil Popewho heads the group Microbial Ecology and Meta-Omics at NMBUwhere the researchers who conducted the new study work.

The study showed that the ability to digest E415 is surprisingly common in the human gut microbiota and appears to depend on the activity of a single bacterium that is a member of the Ruminococcaceae family.

Together with the scholar Matthew Ostrowski and to professor Eric C. Martensboth of the University of Michigan, the NMBU scientists exploited several methods that analyze genes, transcripts, proteins and enzymes produced by gut bacteria to find out how this single bacterial species digest the additive E415 or xanthan gum. The work includes laboratory tests on stool samples from many human donors, experiments in mice and data from large international databases of microbial genes.

“The bacterium that can digest xanthan gum has been found in the gut microbiota of surprisingly many people from industrialized countries“, Added La Rosa.

In some samples, another type of microbe was also found that interacted with xanthan gum, this in the species Bacteroides intestinalis. This bacterium could further hijack and break down small pieces of xanthan gum created during digestion of the larger E415 molecules by the Ruminococcaceae bacterium. The Bacteroides bacterium has its own special enzymes that allowed it to eat these small bits of xanthan gum.

Research has shed light on the possible existence of a xanthan gum-driven food chain involving at least two types of gut bacteria. This insight helps to compose an initial framework for understanding how widespread consumption of a recently introduced food additive affects the human gut microbiota.

“The most innovative elements of our study are the advanced approaches we have combined to identify uncharacterized metabolic pathways in microorganisms that are part of a complex microbial community, without the need to isolate every single microbe in monoculture. Then, we characterized in detail the enzymatic systems for the degradation of xanthan gum, to validate our predictions based on bioinformatics.This multidisciplinary approach provides a model for understanding the metabolism within the human gut microbiota and can be applied to any ecosystem. complex intestinal“, Specified La Rosa.

“The methodologies used in this study are certainly pushing boundaries and enabling us to truly deconstruct microbiomes to answer important biological questions that have relevance to society. These approaches were made possible by the extensive expertise in microbiome research at NMBU, including multi-omics (at the Microbial Ecology and Meta-Omics group) and Enzymology (at the Protein Engineering and Proteomics Group) “Pope intervened.

In Norway, around 300 additives are approved for use in food. Xanthan gum, or E415, is one of them. The additive is a fermentation product that is generated by the fermentation of sugar using the Xanthomonas campestris bacterium. The manufacturing process creates a gelatinous liquid which is dried and turned into a powder.

According to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, xanthan gum is used as a thickener or stabilizer and is currently allowed for use in many foods, including ice cream, desserts, chocolate milk, baked goods, sauces and ready-made dressings. Xanthan gum is also used as a gluten substitute in gluten-free foods and is sold as a separate food supplement for keto-low-carb diets.

The additive was developed in California in the 1960s and was approved as safe for use in food by the US Food Safety Authority in 1968. Today it is used throughout much of the industrialized world.

“Until now, xanthan gum is considered a keto-friendly product. This is because it is believed that xanthan is not digested by the body and therefore does not contain in the daily intake of calories or macronutrients“, Clarified La Rosa.

“The new study shows that gut bacteria break down xanthan gum into its constituent monosaccharides, which are subsequently fermented to produce short-chain fatty acids that can be assimilated by the human body. Short-chain fatty acids are known to provide up to 10% of calories for humans. This suggests that xanthan gum could actually increase a person’s calorie intake“.

When xanthan gum was first introduced, the additive was thought to pass directly through the body without affecting the person who ate it.

The additive E415 is a different type of carbohydrate from those that the human body is used to metabolizing, such as starch in plant food. It has a different chemical structure. Xanthan gum is a type of complex carbohydrate that is not similar to any of the plant fibers we normally eat: “We are now starting to see long-term effects of xanthan gum that weren’t seen when it was first introduced into the human diet, “ La Rosa continued.

“We only see these changes in the gut bacteria of people on a ‘westernized diet’ in which processed foods and additives make up a significant part of their food intake. For example, we don’t see the same changes in indigenous peoples from different parts of the world who eat limited amounts of processed foods. “

“Based on this study, we cannot conclude whether and how xanthan gum affects our health. But we can say that the additive affects the microbiota in the intestines of people who consume it through food“Declared La Rosa.

“We still have a long way to go and it is exciting to contribute to further research in this area and uncover the hidden effects of predominant food additives on gut microbiota function and human gut health. This is our goal “.

To investigate the matter, the NMBU team recently requested funding from the Research Council of Norway.

The E415 additive is approved as safe for use in food in much of the world, based on evaluations made fifty years ago.

The low, but constant consumption of xanthan gum by a large part of the population in the industrialized world, and its higher intake by specific subgroups such as those with gluten intolerance, highlight the need to better understand the effects of this food additive. on the ecology of the human intestinal microbiota and on the general health of the host.

La Rosa therefore believes that the time has come for the authorities to adjust the evaluations of the common additives used in our daily food: “This should change the way we look at additives in general. When they were first introduced, they weren’t believed to interact with our microbiota. These additives were introduced in the 1960s when we didn’t have the means to appreciate the greater influence the gut microbiota has on our health and nutrition. With advances in microbiome science, we now see effects we didn’t see in the beginning. Authorities should perhaps consider this new knowledge when evaluating commonly used food additives, especially now that we see that they do indeed impact our microbiota.“.

All that remains is to wait for the new developments on the effects that the E415 additive causes to our organism, in an ecosystem as delicate as that of the human microbiota. It is always better to specify that this article has the simple purpose of informing and not replacing the work of the scientific community.