The entertainment industry cannot be remembered or interpreted without the presence of the most important video game commercial event called Electronic Entertainment Show (E3)which was used by various developers and companies to loudly announce their new products so that attendees could interact with them.

From 1995 to 2019, the fair in question was held annually and since the pandemic derived from the COVID-19severe turbulence began, causing it to become a digital event and have one last, soulless opportunity in 2021, due to the absence of multiple companies.

Although it was an open secret, in recent days his definitive cancellation and on this occasion we will travel back in time to remember some of the most sublime moments that have occurred during the last almost three decades, which will elevate nostalgia and melancholy to the maximum.

PlayStation Aggressive Marketing (1995 and 2013): Sony has been an expert in carrying out very incisive contrasting marketing campaigns. With the launch of the first PlayStationthe campaign became popular $299 emphasizing that the console was $100 US dollars cheaper than sega saturn.

Eight years later, an advertisement was released showing how easy it was to share a game physical Playstation 4 between friends. This is in reference to the controversy generated by the presentation of Xbox One regarding their policies against used games and permanent internet connection.

The Return of Solid Snake (2000): Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty left the world perplexed with a ten-minute trailer where there was no narrator and was accompanied only by gameplay and an orchestral soundtrack.

Twilight Princess Reveal (2004)): The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was displayed for the first time, while Shigeru Miyamoto took the opportunity to make a show of Link's sword and shield.

Revealing Tattoos (2004 and 2006): Peter Moorewho served as president of Xbox, decided to roll up the sleeve of his shirt to show a tattoo of Halo 2 with the release date for November 9, 2004. A couple of years later, he did the same to broadcast that Grand Theft Auto IV would come to Xbox 360.

Reggie and his charisma (2004 and 2007): After his time on the VH1 music channel, Reggie Fils-Aimé was presented at E3 with an unorthodox introduction “My name is Reggie. It's about kicking ass, taking names and creating games for Nintendo.”. Three years later, she got on the Wii Fit table with the expression “my body is ready”.

The PS3 disaster (2006): It was one of the most awkward moments for Sony, as it announced the introductory price of Playstation 3 for $599 dollars, making it the most expensive platform of that generation, coupled with the fact that they said they did not believe in experiments and ended up carrying out several, such as interconnectivity with the PSP.

Diabolical Kinect (2009): In the midst of the rise of motion controls, Microsoft He made a demo about how the avatar was going to respond to all your movements, however, it did not go as expected and the virtual character collapsed.

The long-awaited remake (2015): With the presentation of PS3 A video was shown of what could be a technical demonstration of the return of Final Fantasy VIIbut it was not until eight years later when his remake.

Hype for Cyberpunk 2077 (2019): CD Project Not only did it surprise with the presentation of the futuristic game, but the famous actor was present on stage. Keanu Reeveswho appears in the Polish studio's latest production.

He E3 became a cult showcase for the ones gamers around the planet could know the news and pushed developers to the limit to define different communication mechanisms that would allow them to position themselves in the minds of consumers, however, the time came to put an end to it and be inscribed in the pages of history of video games.