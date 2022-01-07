Now that 2022 is in full swing, the organization of the famous videogame event E3 took the opportunity to start talking about the edition 2022, revealing that also this year it will be only in digital format. Once again the COVID-19 as a reason for the decision, as not only has it not been eradicated, but always continues to cause damage thanks to the new variants.

Last year theEntertainment Software Association he had in fact planned a return of the event in “physical” format for this 2022, but considering the problems still in progress, it was decided not to risk and to keep everything digital once again. However, the organization is excited about the future ofE3, and is looking forward to offering new details.

According to the information recently arrived on the net, theEntertainment Software Association had already canceled the dates of the Los Angeles Convention Center, place where in the past theE3 in the format in attendance.

Source: Entertainment Software Association Street Gematsu