With just a week to go until the still-rather-nebulous E3 2021, its organizer the ESA has issued a rough guide on what to expect via its livestreams each day.

Alongside concrete press conference details already announced separately by certain companies (Microsoft, Ubisoft, Nintendo), there are mentions of various publisher presentations which will slot into E3 2021 programming.

Hopefully we’ll get a clearer timeframe for everything over the next week.

Saturday, 12th June will include “press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox”, with a pre-show livestream starting at 6pm UK time.

Ubisoft dated its E3 week Ubisoft Forward several months ago. It will be broadcast at 8pm UK time. There’s no word yet on when Gearbox will do its thing.

Sunday, 13th June will be headlined by Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase at 6pm UK time.

We also now know Sunday will feature a “special presentation” from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show and Future Gaming Show, plus announcements from Warner Bros. Games and others. E3’s livestream starts at 4.45pm UK time.

Monday 14th June will feature presentations from Take-Two Interactive and Capcom, among others. E3’s livestream starts at 4pm UK time.

Tuesday 15th June is headlined by Nintendo’s recently-announced 40-minute E3 Nintendo Direct and subsequent three hours of Treehouse: Live programming. That’s at 5pm UK time.

E3’s livestream for Tuesday will start at 4pm UK time and also feature announcements from Bandai Namco, among others.

You’ll be able to watch E3’s livestreams on all the usual streaming platforms. Alternatively, there’s also a mysterious E3 app you can sign up for to visit virtual exhibitor booths, “lounges” and forums.

Of course, there’s no mention here of the rival, Geoff Keighley-fronted Summer Games Fest show, which is due beforehand on Thursday 10th June at 6pm UK time. E3 hold-outs PlayStation and EA will be part of that.