A piece of news that made a lot of noise yesterday in the media was that three large companies in the industry were not going to be able to participate in the E3 2023. It was neither more nor less than Nintendo, playstation and xbox. And now that it has even been echoed that it could be cancelled, the organizers have decided to respond to the reports.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) addressed the report IGNexpressing their support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made great progress in revamping the event. Here is the message in question:

As you’ve probably seen, IGN posted an article last night about E3. While we can’t comment on the specific statements in the article, we wanted to share our commitment to moving forward with E3. E3 has a rich history within our industry, and always encourages us to feel the passion for the show and hear what it means to different people. Reviving a trade show after a three-year hiatus and a global pandemic was always going to have its challenges, so we conducted an extensive search (in consultation with ESA member companies) to identify the best partner to produce E3. By selecting ReedPOP as our partner, we were able to leverage their rich history of hosting popular industry events like PAX and broader consumer shows like Comic Con. They have made great progress in reshaping the event and have received tremendous support from industry companies of all sizes who are not only thinking about E3 2023, but also how E3 fits into marketing plans for 2024 and beyond. . It is important to note that as the program evolves and adapts, it will not affect the core of ESA’s work for its member companies. Our priority continues to be the defense of your political interests at the state and federal level. We will share E3 related news and developments as they become available. If you have any questions in the meantime, please feel free to contact me. Thank you very much for your continued support.

So far no records have been opened about E3 2023. However, the date of the June 13 to 16 still stands.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Even with this statement, they do not confirm or deny that the big three of the industry will be present at the event. So the safest thing is that they lead to third-party companies and also some indies.