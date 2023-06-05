Geoff Keighley, the producer and presenter of the Summer Game Feststated that his summer event was not the cause for the cancellation of E3 2023rather it was ESA itself that decreed the ruin of the Los Angeles event.

In an interview with VGC, he was asked how he feels about the nickname “E3 Killer” being given to him online. In response Keighley commented that “E3 killed itself with its own hands” and that the Summer Game Fest was born as a consequence of the fact that the event was losing ground in recent years.

“I think E3 kind of killed itself,” Keighley said. “I understand why people say Summer Game Fest killed E3, but I think if anything we created this event because I saw the wheels fall off the E3 wagon.”

“Like anyone who loves that time of year… for two decades, E3 has been a part of my life since I was 15. Since the first edition in 1995, I’ve been to every event. I loved it and defined my summers”

“It was heartbreaking to see it start to fall apart. I think they had a problem with the relevance of the event and in recent years also with participation. So yeah, I think the question is, if we didn’t do Summer Game Fest what would happen? I think things would fall apart this summer.”

As we know, before the cancellation of E3 2023, many publishers had decided not to participate, in many cases by organizing separate showcases always in the summer period, such as, for example, Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft and Devolver Digital, just to name a few, or by deciding to present their own productions at the Summer Game Fest. Regarding this last point, Keighley said that she was not one of the causes that hastened the cancellation of E3, also because the plans for her event have not changed one iota since the announcement by ESA.

“It was sad for me that we had to start building something new (Summer Game Fest), but we did it all with the collaboration of the publishers and our partner list hasn’t changed at all with the cancellation of the ‘E3 this year,” he said.

Finally, Keighley explained that the Summer Game Fest didn’t start out as a direct competitor of E3, given that the goal was to give life to a digital event, rather than a large physical event.

“E3 was canceled in 2020, after I holed up indoors due to the pandemic and started thinking about Summer Game Fest, not even knowing what I was really doing. We were just trying to find a way to bring news to the fans,” Keighley added.

“And then there was the digital E3 they did in 2021, which I guess was kind of an attempt to do something similar to what we did. And then it got canceled last year and this year. So yeah, I never really felt like we were in competition with E3, we were doing something different. We were focusing on a big live streaming digital show.”

