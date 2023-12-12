After more than 20 years, theE3a name that stands for Electronic Entertainment Expo, is officially dead. To announce it Stanley Pierre-Louispresident and CEO of the ESA (Entertainment Software Association), who explained the various reasons behind this decision.

The causes seem to be a mix between the new competitors who have entered the field, the withdrawal by some partners, the evolution that has taken place in the habits of gamers and, obviously, the blockade due to the pandemic.

“We know that the entire industry, gamers and creators, love E3. We share that love. We know it's difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it's the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

The causes behind the cancellation

Born in 1995, the event in question has always accompanied the summers of many gamers, but above all of the gaming industry in general. Totaling the attention with pre-event conferences, which saw dozens and dozens of what we call today on stage World Premiere, in part it was also the forerunner of what we see today in the events organized by Geoff Keighley.

Over the last few years, even before the arrival of the pandemic, some companies that often occupied important stages had started to step back, organizing their own events and looking for their own spaces. PlayStation it was among the first, while other companies remained until the end, although with less predominant activities.

In recent years, between various attempts to get everything back on its feet and try to restart the machine, we had reached such a high level of general gridlock that we couldn't even try to let it organize itself. ReedPop in 2023: even this edition was later cancelled, leaving us to predict the worst.

Stanley Pierre-Louis it was very clear, there will be other spaces for video games that can be exploited to advertise, and certainly over the next few years new methods will be further added to those already present, but today's date marks the end of one of the events greatest ever, one of those that gave us announcements of titles that have rightfully entered the pantheon of masterpieces.