On the cancellation or death of theE3 2023 fumes of ink and words have already been spent, but it is worth going back to it to underline an evidently less clear point: most gamers will not even notice the absence. This is not because they didn’t follow the event, but because basically what the event had become for them will continue to be.

The conferences will still exist, but in an autonomous form. Then the new games from Microsoft (announced), Nintendo and Sony (probable) will be presented, albeit in more detached events in terms of timing. Games from major publishers will be presented, in events such as Ubisoft Forward or in collectors such as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest or the PC Games Show and also minor publishers, who sometimes didn’t have the money to go to E3, they will have their spaces between collective events and other collateral events.

For the public, therefore, little will change in terms of the number of announcements, because there will be exactly those that would have been with the fair, albeit more sparse. After all, if you have to launch a game, sooner or later you have to make it known. As far as printing is concerned, by now testing games at fairs was quite superfluous, because presentations and tests can be managed directly via the internet. Many previews are done via Discord, for one thing, so whoever has something to show will do so regardless of E3 or physical presence. Of course, there won’t be battery-powered items like in the past, but there will be plenty of new features.

The substance is that from the point of view ofinformation there will be no big jolts. After all, those who expected that, even with the fair active, a return to the glories of a few years ago were deluded, given that E3 had already been a dying reality for at least the entire PS4/Xbox One generation, between defections and marginalization of the its role in the industry. It simply didn’t make sense anymore, given that from a business point of view it had become completely useless, if not counterproductive (you no longer need a fair to talk to people and evaluate proposals) as it had become from a business point of view. media.

Now it was like walking into a circus full of clowns who were no longer funny and old trapeze artists whose legs were shaking and who could only get to half trapeze before falling. Surely someone has good memories related to E3, but there is no need to be blinded by nostalgia when it comes to a fair that, after all, is just a matter of business.

Why didn’t Gamescom suffer the same fate? The answer is actually very simple: E3 and Gamescom are two very different events. For home players, little changes, because they have always meant previews, tests and news. In reality, the first was a business fair, which therefore lost its meaning when it became useless from that point of view (the event issue is secondary), while the second was and still is a consumer fair, therefore designed to contact the products with potential buyers. Comparing them has always been a mistake and today, in the process of mourning the cancellation of E3, it is even more so.

