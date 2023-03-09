Calendar announced and registrations open for media, video game industry operators and content creators at 3, the video game expo in Los Angeles which this year is back in attendance with a new formula. Determined to offer an improved experience to all participants, ReedPop is renovating E3 with days and spaces dedicated to sector operators and gamers. E3 Industry Days will take place from Tuesday 13 June to Thursday 15 June and will be reserved for industry operators, press and content creators upon registration and will be held in the West Hall and South Hall. E3 Gamer Days will take place on Thursday 15 June and Thursday 16 June in the South Hall only, with access for the general public, industry players and the media. The West Hall, reserved exclusively for Industry Days, was created on the basis of feedback provided by the developers and will present innovative solutions able to overcome the inconvenient need to connect outside the main hall. Among these innovations, meeting rooms to be booked on site and a bar located in the heart of the event.

GamesIndustry.biz will host exclusive ‘Meet the Investors’ and ‘Meet the Brands’ events designed to bring together developers, publishers, investors and merchandise producers. E3 2023 Digital Week will begin on Sunday, June 11 and will be punctuated by online showcases, including: PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective and Black Voices in Gaming. ReedPop, which also organizes other major gaming events, such as PAX and EGX, and dedicated fan events, such as the Star Wars Celebration, will announce the full schedule of publisher and indie press conferences in the coming weeks. “We know it’s been a long wait, we are proud to finally start sharing more details about the content at E3, many new things will be revealed soon,” comments Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop VP of Gaming. “ReedPop is thrilled to bring a revamped E3 back to public attention as a pivotal event for the gaming industry and its fans.” AAA, indie, tech and hardware companies have already pledged to return to the LA Convention Center, though Nintendo recently announced it won’t be there. The full exhibitor roster will be announced soon.