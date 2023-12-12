The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced the permanent cancellation of E3. The largest gaming trade show, and the stage for the industry's most important announcements for decades, is officially dead and will not return in the next few years.
The announcement came via an ESA statement sent to the Washington Post, where the organization states that this difficult decision is to be attributed to new competitors and the withdrawal of key partners.
“After more than two decades of events that served as a central showcase for the U.S. and global gaming industry, the Entertainment Software Association has decided to close E3,” said Stanley Pierre-Louise, president and CEO of the ESA.
We know that the entire industry, gamers and creators have a great passion for E3. We share this passion. We know it's difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it's the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”
On the official website of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, for E3 friends, however, the following message appears:
“After more than two decades of E3, each bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories.”
An inevitable conclusion?
The definitive decline of the event was unfortunately in the air, considering the events of recent years. E3 2023 was canceled as it “did not receive the necessary interest” from partners and the public, while the 2020 and 2022 editions were canceled due to Covid-19. The 2021 event, however, took place only digitally and met with limited success.
There wasn't much optimism for future editions. In fact, E3 2024 was already at risk of cancellation, with the ESA aiming to reinvent the event for the 2025 edition, which among other things would not have taken place in Los Angeles.
Although many players are fond of this event, in recent years it has evidently lost the splendor and importance it once had, with the ESA having failed in its attempt to adapt it to the new rhythms and needs of today's gaming market, such as we explained in our special dedicated to the end of E3.
