The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced the permanent cancellation of E3. The largest gaming trade show, and the stage for the industry's most important announcements for decades, is officially dead and will not return in the next few years.

The announcement came via an ESA statement sent to the Washington Post, where the organization states that this difficult decision is to be attributed to new competitors and the withdrawal of key partners.

“After more than two decades of events that served as a central showcase for the U.S. and global gaming industry, the Entertainment Software Association has decided to close E3,” said Stanley Pierre-Louise, president and CEO of the ESA.

We know that the entire industry, gamers and creators have a great passion for E3. We share this passion. We know it's difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it's the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

On the official website of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, for E3 friends, however, the following message appears:

“After more than two decades of E3, each bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories.”