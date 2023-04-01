













E3 died, but these will be the conferences and events that will take place

Summer Game Fest — With official celebration on Thursday June 8 for LATAM Friday 9

The Summer Game Fest will be very special because it could be the band-aid that covers a bit the gap left by E3, since it will be held a week before the moment the convention should have been held.

This event features trailers and special announcements from game developers who don’t regularly do their press conferences independently.

Summer Game Fest could have CD Projekt announcements and its possible expansions Cyberpunk 2077.

Below are the schedules for LATAM:

Mexico: 1:00 pm on Friday

Belize: 1:00 pm Friday

Costa Rica: 1:00 pm on Friday

Salvador: 1:00 pm on Friday

Guatemala: 1:00 pm on Friday

Colombia: 2:00 p.m. Friday

Peru: 2:00 p.m. Friday

Panama: 2:00 p.m. Friday

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m. Friday

Puerto Rico: 3:00 p.m. Friday

Argentina: 4:00 p.m. Friday

Chile: 4:00 p.m. Friday

Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct — Sunday, June 11

Either way, Microsoft will broadcast its annual live in the week of E3. In it we particularly expect news from Starfield. Obviously, among other Xbox announcements.

Source: Bethesda

Starfield will hit consoles on September 6, 2023. However, its developer Bethesda has kept its news a state secret, so what is provided in the new event will be very useful for fans waiting for the sci-fi role-playing game.

However, Not only Starfield has delays, but also some other Xbox projects as Everwild, Fable and Perfect Dark. Besides, Hellblade 2 It has also caused a lot of concern since its launch was announced, without any other more specific news about it. Let’s hope that despite the fact that there is no E3, the Xbox showcase will give us answers.

Ubisoft Forward Live — UK: Monday June 12, 6pm original time

Since you won’t be able to make your announcements at E3 as planned, Ubisoft will have to do it on its own and it will do it in the most practical way possible: online.

One of the most anticipated news is about the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage which is supposed to have a launch window of 2023, but without many details, we don’t know if this still holds.

Other titles for which information is expected are Skull and Bones, Beyond Good and Evil 2 and the remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.

Schedules for LATAM:

Mexico: 11:00 am on Tuesday

Belize: 11:00 am on Tuesday

Costa Rica: 11:00 am on Tuesday

Salvador: 11:00 am on Tuesday

Guatemala: 11:00 am on Tuesday

Colombia: 12:00 p.m. tuesday

Peru: 12:00 p.m. tuesday

Panama: 12:00 p.m. tuesday

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m. tuesday

Puerto Rico: 1:00 p.m. tuesday

Argentina: 2:00 p.m. tuesday

Chile: 2:00 p.m. tuesday

Now that there will be no E3, what are the studios that could make their independent showcases for the summer deliveries?

By summer we could expect the revelations of Nintendo, PlayStation and EA.

PlayStation should announce something about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which does not yet have a specific release date, but it should also arrive in the remainder of the year.

For its part, Nintendo’s closest release is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which will be released on May 12, 2023. However, we will surely have a showcase in the summer that could reveal more games for the rest of the year.

