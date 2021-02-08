During 2020, most video game publishers managed to present their video games through digital events. Some did quite well and others did not even manage to cause enough impact. All of this took the place of E3 that was not carried out because of the pandemic that we all know.

Now, in the middle of 2021, will there be a way to have a new video game event similar to the one E3? The THAT, who is organizing the event, is already pitching ideas to developers to make the event digital this summer. Of course, all this requires the indispensable support of publishers.

The leaked documentation proposes a three-day event with live coverage from June 15-17. Hence, set up 2-hour sessions with each company, awards ceremony and a previous special on the 14th. Publishers with smaller budgets would have a more discreet participation during E3.

A week earlier than it would be E3 2021, the press would have special sessions of the content that will be shown eventually and, to that we must add, that there would also be demos of the games that are shown during the event on different platforms.

Does anyone want to join the new E3?

As we mentioned at the beginning, the large companies – somehow – managed to present their games through (recorded) broadcasts in which it was possible to appreciate ongoing projects, recent gameplay and much more. This supplanted the E3 in times of pandemic.

In 2021, many will want to repeat the recipe, however, there are those who flatly used the E3 as a showcase to show their products and promote themselves, despite the size of the company. These small studios or developers no longer have that space because they don’t have the infrastructure.

That is why the E3 it is a kind of necessary evil, because in the end, contact between small and large groups cannot be found elsewhere. We will see, ESA manages to devise some kind of plan that works as a showcase for all kinds of consumers.

