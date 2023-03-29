Some industry journalists have reported that the E3 2023 could be canceled soon. After what Nintendo, Microsoft and recently Ubisoft announced that they will not be participating in the show, Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle said that this does not bode “good news” in this regard.

It is often difficult to separate fact from conjecture about E3, but I’m not surprised we don’t hear good things about this event. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it gets canceled this week, but I hope that’s not the case. I feel so sorry to those who have done their best to make this show possible,” Robinson said on Twitter.

Frontier Developments manager Hollie Bennett said: “It’s a shame because getting seats for stage performances has become so cheap and it’s crazy how prices have come down lately. There are also some very good plans afoot. This year seems to be an excellent opportunity for the return of E3“.

Although Robinson hopes the event will go ahead and was initially very positive about it, he said the general feeling at the moment is that there is “too much mistrust about it.”

This year, the convention is hosted by ReedPop, known for events like C2E2, EGX, New York Comic-Con, PAX East and more, instead of the Entertainment Software Association. ReedPop has not responded to the removal of Ubisoft of the show nor has he given any indication of its possible cancellation.

The month of June will be full of video game events. He Summer Game Fest returns on June 9, while the Xbox Games Showcase and his Starfield Direct They are scheduled for June 11. Ubisoft Forward Live will also take place on June 12, while it is said that sony will carry out a new Playstation Showcase in the same month.

Via: Tech Game World