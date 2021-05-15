The return of E3 has done it with the rumors, and in this case speculations about GTA 6. Some Grand Theft Auto fans think that Rockstar Games will announce and reveal GTA 6 at E3 2021. The reason for this is a new tweet from the official E3 Twitter account. Based on a host of rumors, reports, and leaks from credible and non-credible sources, GTA 6 is currently in development at Rockstar, because of course it is.

Rockstar Games can and will continue to exploit GTA 5But naturally the second best-selling game of all time will have a sequel. The pertinent question has always been not if there will be, but when will GTA 6 be released. According to the most credible sources to talk about the unannounced game, GTA 6 is still years away, which means that a reveal is not imminent. Although that doesn’t stop the speculation about GTA 6.

E3 account fuels speculation about GTA 6

Despite the evidence suggesting that GTA 6 reveal is still far offSome Grand Theft Auto fans currently think that an announcement reveal is imminent due to the aforementioned tweet. On twitter, GTA 6 News & Leaks asked the official E3 Twitter account if fans can expect a GTA 6 announcement at E3 this June. In response to this, the show’s Twitter account responded with a GIF of Sitch from Lilo & Stitch getting patted on the head. That’s what has sparked speculation about GTA 6.

For some, this is evidence that GTA 6 will be revealed at E3 2021. Not only does the answer not indicate this, but all the rumors and reports mentioned above indicate that the game is still at least a couple of years away. to be revealed. With that said, here are a few more keys to the theory. On the one hand, Rockstar Games hasn’t had a presence at E3 in years. For now we will continue to hear speculation about GTA 6 without knowing its future.