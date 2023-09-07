L’E3 2024 is in doubt: ESA and ReedPop have terminated their collaboration, which means that the event will not be held in Los Angeles next year, again in case the organizers manage to set it up, while aiming for reinvent everything for 2025.
As you no doubt remember, E3 2023 was canceled and therefore there are already several editions that the fair does not take placeto the advantage of the formats that were born to fill that void in the summer period, in particular Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.
The agreement with ReedPop was signed by ESA just over a year ago precisely in order to relaunch E3, but apparently the two parties did not share the same vision and therefore decided to break the relationship.
The statements
“We have enjoyed partnering with ReedPop over the past fourteen months and support their efforts to bring together industry players and fans at their various events,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of ESA.
“Although the scale of E3 has never been equaled in our industry, we are continuing to think about how we can evolve to better serve the gaming industry and are evaluating different aspects of the event, from the format to the location. We remain committed to carrying out the role and look forward to sharing E3 news in the coming months.”
“We enjoyed working with ESA and appreciate their commitment to the gaming industry as a whole,” said Kyle Marsden-Kish, head of gaming events at ReedPop. “While we won’t be involved in the future of E3, we look forward to seeing how it evolves and where ESA will take it.”
