L’E3 2024 is in doubt: ESA and ReedPop have terminated their collaboration, which means that the event will not be held in Los Angeles next year, again in case the organizers manage to set it up, while aiming for reinvent everything for 2025.

As you no doubt remember, E3 2023 was canceled and therefore there are already several editions that the fair does not take placeto the advantage of the formats that were born to fill that void in the summer period, in particular Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

The agreement with ReedPop was signed by ESA just over a year ago precisely in order to relaunch E3, but apparently the two parties did not share the same vision and therefore decided to break the relationship.