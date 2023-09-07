the conference ofE3 was, until the years of Covid-19, the most important video game event of the year: a huge stage that featured announcements that became legendary which unfortunately, in 2023, was even deleted.

There seems to be no good news for those who wanted to witness the “born again” E3 in 2024 as it would seem that the conference will not return next June, but directly the following year, in the summer of 2025.

According to some sources, the team behind E3 is gearing up for one great internal revolution which will only bear fruit in the summer of 2025, when the conference should return to full capacity.

This, of course, means that again next year we should expect the big names in the gaming world to organize independent events or collaborate with other conferences, such as the Summer Game Festwhich has gained a lot of popularity thanks to the “departure” of E3.

These are the words of Stanley Pierre-LouiseCEO of ESA, a company in close collaboration with the creators of E3: