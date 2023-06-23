Yesterday some information was released regarding future celebrations of the E3since a document indicated that the editions of 2024 and 2025 they were not going to be carried out. That itself caused the alarms to be raised by video game enthusiasts, and now, the organizers of the event have come out to give statements.

The portal known as GamesIndustry.biz approached the THAT for answers, and a spokesperson mentioned that the trade body is currently having discussions about E3 2024 and more editions to come. So at this time it has not been completely ruled out that there will be no fairs in that year, but neither will there be.

This short sentence confirms that nothing is decided yet:

No final decisions on the event have been made at this time.

It is worth mentioning that last March was when the cancellation of the edition of 2023, presumably due to a lack of interest from the big three in the industry to participate. This was suspiciously soon after Nintendo announced in a statement that at least this year they did not plan to attend.

For now, we will have to wait for future updates.

Editor’s note: It’s a relief to know that there’s still a chance that E3 will take place. Of course, it is obvious that now it will be a minor event in case the greats of the industry no longer want to return.